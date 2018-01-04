Thursday, January 4, 2018

Maltese bishop who loved the Tridentine Mass dies

 

 
With sadness we announce the death of  Bishop Francis George Adeodatus Micallef, O.C.D., Vicar Apostolic Emeritus of Kuwait, in Malta, who died yesterday, aged 89. As Pro Tridentina (Malta) had reported some years ago, Bishop Micallef was one of the 2 Maltese bishops who have said the Tridentine Mass since Summorum Pontificum. Following is a short biography of this great man, taken from Dictionary of Maltese Biographies, by Michael J. Schiavone:
 
Micallef was born at Birkirkara and studied at the Lyceum. At the age of 18 he joined the Discalced Carmelites. Between 1950 and 1955 Micallef studied theology in Rome and obtained his licentiate in theology. In 1970 Micallef was elected provincial of the Maltese Discalced Carmelites. In 1973 he served as superior of an international community in Rome until November 1981, when he was appointed apostolic vicar for Kuwait.
 
Micallef was consecrated bishop by John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica on 6 January 1982. Micallef was the only Catholic bishop in Kuwait during the invasion by Iraq in August 1990, and he was the sole link with the Holy See during this period.
 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)