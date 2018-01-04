Micallef was born at Birkirkara and studied at the Lyceum. At the age of 18 he joined the Discalced Carmelites. Between 1950 and 1955 Micallef studied theology in Rome and obtained his licentiate in theology. In 1970 Micallef was elected provincial of the Maltese Discalced Carmelites. In 1973 he served as superior of an international community in Rome until November 1981, when he was appointed apostolic vicar for Kuwait.
For the promotion and dissemination of the Extraordinary Form of the Mass in the Archdiocese of Malta and the Diocese of Gozo, as endorsed by the motu proprio Summorum Pontificum promulgated by Pope Benedict XVI (2007) and in the Instruction Universae Ecclesiae (2011). This goes hand in hand with what the Second Vatican Council stated in the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy Sacrosanctum Concilium of 1963: Linguae latinae usus, salvo particulari iure, in ritibus latinis servetur.
Thursday, January 4, 2018
Maltese bishop who loved the Tridentine Mass dies
Francis G. A. Micallef
